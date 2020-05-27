The Israeli Ministry of Health has reported 23 fresh COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number in Israel to 16,757.

This is the highest single-day rise in the COVID-19 cases since May 18, when 26 new cases were detected in Israel, according to the reports.

No new death from the novel coronavirus was reported as the death toll remained at 281, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 41 to 37, out of 117 patients currently hospitalized, according to officials on Tuesday.

Last month, the country approved the reopening of all street-level businesses to continue gradually lifting restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus and strengthen the country’s economy after the worst phase of the pandemic.

The Israeli government imposed strict restrictions in March, measures was slowly lifted in April.

The number of recoveries increased to 14,457 with 150 new recoveries, while the number of active cases decreased to 2,019.

Earlier, the government also approved a 2.1 billion euro package to support self-employed workers and small businesses, which have seen their activity reduced to a minimum or even to zero in recent weeks.

During the lockdown, Home Front Command and the Defense Ministry was responsible for providing residents with a daily supply of food and basic necessities, local services and any other required assistance.

Meanwhile, global coronavirus deaths topped 350,000, with US fatalities approaching the 100,000 level.