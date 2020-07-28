Israel’s Ministry of Health on Monday reported 2,029 fresh novel coronavirus cases, bringing the total infections in the country to 63,985.

This is the third time since the outbreak of the pandemic in Israel in late February that the daily infections exceeded 2,000.

According to the ministry, the death toll has reached 474 with four new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 303 to 311, out of 739 patients currently hospitalised.

Earlier on Monday, the ministry launched a national smartphone application to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also instructed government ministers to submit plans to manage the coronavirus routine in their ministries’ areas of responsibility.

Last week, Israel extended flight restrictions until at least September 1, according to the country’s airports authority.

These restrictions ban the entry of foreign nationals into Israel, excluding exceptional cases approved by the Population and Immigration Authority, with a 14-day quarantine obligation.

In mid-June, Netanyahu estimated that the opening of Israeli skies to flights would be on August 1, with possible flights to Greece and Cyprus.

Israel imposed a strict lockdown in mid-March but started lifting restrictions in late May. Unemployment has risen to 21 per cent.