Israel on Friday approved the reopening of all street-level businesses to continue gradually lifting restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus and strengthen the country’s economy after the worst phase of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement, “Establishments on public roads that were still closed, some already opened five days ago, such as barbershops, hairdressers and beauty salons will be able to reopen as of Sunday, whereas shopping centres will have to keep remain closed”.

Cafes and restaurants, which until now could only do home deliveries, will be able to offer takeaway, although clients will not be allowed to sit at tables and eat in the establishments.

The country has so far registered 193 deaths and more than 14,880 infections.

The Israeli government imposed strict restrictions in March, measures that started to be slowly lifted on April 19.

On April 14, Netanyahu and his main rival Benny Gantz failed to meet a midnight deadline to form an emergency unity government, thus failing to end the ongoing political impasse.

For businesses to reopen they must be at street level and adhere to social distancing measures, such as separation barriers between employees and customers, two metres between people, strict hygiene regulations and a limit on the number of people allowed in an establishment.

The measures were part of Israel’s plans to gradually recover its economic activity, which has been hugely affected by the pandemic as the country has more than a million unemployed and the economic damage has hit all sectors.

The government also approved on Friday a 2.1 billion euro package to support self-employed workers and small businesses, which have seen their activity reduced to a minimum or even to zero in recent weeks.

During the lockdown, Home Front Command and the Defense Ministry will be responsible for providing residents with a daily supply of food and basic necessities, local services and any other required assistance.

In the West Bank, 480 cases have been diagnosed so far. Two have died. In Gaza, 17 cases have been diagnosed, eight of which have recovered.