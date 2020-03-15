The opening of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s trial in three corruption cases were delayed by over two months due to new restrictions on the country’s court as part of the measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the Jerusalem District Court announced on Sunday.

The move comes just two days before the scheduled March 17 hearing, which according to the Courts Administration of Israel has now been postponed until May 24, The Times of Israel reported.

“In light of developments regarding the spread of the coronavirus, and taking into account the latest guidelines given and the declaration of a state of emergency in the courts, we have decided to cancel the scheduled hearing,” the three judges presiding over the case wrote in their announcement.

Earlier, Israeli court had said that Netanyahu corruption trial will begin on March 17.

PM Netanyahu is charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust under a number of cases in which he is alleged to have accepted lavish gifts from billionaire friends and exchanged regulatory favours for more positive media coverage.

In January, Netanyahu was expected to be questioned over two separate corruption allegations, after the Prosecutor General’s Office asked the police to carry out an investigation.

