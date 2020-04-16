Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main rival Benny Gantz failed to meet a midnight deadline to form an emergency unity government, thus failing to end the ongoing political impasse.

Negotiation teams with Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party and Gantz’s centrist Blue and White party convened for coalition talks on Wednesday evening, but no agreement was signed before the deadline, according to the media report.

According to the senior officials with Blue and White party, the Likud has raised “absurd” demands, including giving Netanyahu immunity from a possible decision by the supreme court to ban him from running again because of his looming criminal trial in which he faces corruption charges.

The talks between the teams have continued overnight also after the deadline has expired.

The move means that Israel might witness a fourth round of election after three rounds of votes in less than a year produced no clear winner.

On Thursday, Gantz’s mandate to form a new governing coalition, given to him following the March 2 elections, is expected to be returned to Parliament.

On April 12, top ministers with Israel’s ruling Likud party called President Reuven Rivlin to pass a mandate to PM Netanyahu to form a coalition government after months of a political impasse.

Gantz ran against Netanyahu in three rounds of inconclusive elections over the past year.

Gantz’s main promise to his supporters was to put together a government without the long-time leader, who is facing corruption charges.

But in a sharp turn in March, he agreed to join forces with Netanyahu and form an “emergency” government in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

After some progress, the talks seemed to have reached an impasse last week.

A failure to form a governing coalition could see elections for a fourth time.

