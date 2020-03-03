Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed, “a giant victory” in elections on Tuesday, boasting that his right-wing Likud party had defied “all expectations” in the country’s third vote in less than a year.

According to the exit polls on Israel’s TV news channels on Monday, Netanyahu and his right-wing and Jewish ultra-Orthodox ally parties are likely to win 60 seats together, one seat short of the majority needed in the 120-seat Israeli parliament to form a coalition government, Xinhua news reported.

Some experts had argued that Netanyahu could struggle to secure re-election after being charged with corruption and facing a trial due to start in two weeks.

A Likud spokesman said in a statement that Netanyahu has talked over the phone with leaders of his three ally parties, the pro-settler party of Yemina and the ultra-Orthodox parties of Shas and United Torah Judaism, who “agreed to establish a strong national government for Israel as soon as possible”.

Israel Katz, head of the Likud’s elections headquarters and Israeli foreign minister, told Channel 12 TV news that the exit polls’ results showed “a landslide victory”.

If proved so by the official results, the vote could give Netanyahu a significant boost before the start of his criminal trial set to begin on March 17 over his charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust in three separate cases.

Official results are expected to be released early Tuesday morning.

On February 19, Netanyahu corruption trial will begin on March 17, according to the Israeli court.

Last month, Netanyahu was expected to be questioned over two separate corruption allegations, after the Prosecutor General’s Office asked the police to carry out an investigation.

Gantz, who leads the Blue and White party, said that it was very important that we will emphasize the importance of the bipartisan relationship between Israel and the United States.

Netanyahu has heavily emphasized his relationship with Trump is seeking to shore up support with his nationalist base in Israel.

Earlier, Netanyahu was suspected of receiving significant gifts from Israeli and foreign businessmen, in a manner which breached his duty of trust as a public servant, the Jerusalem Post said.

Netanyahu’s downfall has been predicted multiple times since he was elected for a second term in 2009, but he has defied expectations and beaten off multiple potential rivals.

