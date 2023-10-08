VIDEO: Israel Air Force fighter jets destroy Hamas targets in Gaza Strip

Israel has launched a massive counter offensive against Palestinian militant organisation Hamas and struck several of the Islamic militant group’s locations in the Gaza Strip. The retaliatory strikes, which came in response to the Saturday’s surprise attack by Hamas militants, have killed more than 400 Palestinians and left scores others wounded.

In a compilation video of the air strikes shared by Israeli Foreign Ministry, fighter jets are seen dropping bombs and firing rockets on Hamas militants. The targets destroyed by Israeli Air Force (IAF) were located in multi-story buildings in the Gaza Strip. These buildings housed dozens of Haman militants.

“A short while ago, the IAF struck ten Hamas terrorist organization targets; the targets were located in multi-story buildings used by the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip,” Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement and shared the video of the air strikes.

These targets included an aerial weapons production site used by the aerial forces of Hamas. A building including offices and weapons storage unit was also struck by the Israeli military.

Besides, two banks, including the Islamic National Bank, allegedly being used by Hamas to organise and finance terror funds were also destroyed in the Israeli air strikes.

“In parallel, the IAF struck two banks belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization for terror funds, among them the Islamic National Bank which serves the organization by financing terrorist activity, and the First Bank belonging to the organization,” the ministry said.

The intelligence headquarters belonging to the Hamas and a military compound used by the Hamas terrorist organisation’s aerial forces were also hit.

Israel has declared war against Palestinian militants after hundreds of Hamas gunmen invaded the country and fired thousands of rockets. The unexpected attack prompted massive retaliation and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed “might vengeance” for what he called a “black day”.