Israel-Palestine war live updates: Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned residents of Gaza to flee their homes as Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) carry out retaliatory strikes against Palestinian militant group Hamas following Saturday’s surprise attack. Netayahu declared war against Hamas after its militants carried out the deadliest attack on Israel in a generation, killing over 300 Israelis and wounding more than 1800. The surprise attack caught Israel off the guard as Hamas fired thousands of rockets from Gaza Strip and hundreds of its militants infiltrated Israeli city of Sderot via land, air and sea. The militants shot at civilians and took several others, including IDF soldiers, hostage.

Netanyahu vowed “mighty vengeance” on Palestinian militants for Saturday’s surprise attack as IDF carried out retaliatory air strikes on Gaza. More than 400 Palestinians have been killed so far in Israel’s counter strikes and the country is prepared to launch an all out attack on Sunday. According to latest updates, Israeli forces were fired upon projectiles from Lebanon early morning today. In response, they destroyed a Hezbollah militant post.

Meanwhile, fighting is still on in several areas in Israel along the Gaza border where Hamas militants have been holding dozens of Israelis, including women and children, hostage.

7:15 PM: More than 600 Israelis have been killed since Saturday, according to the press office of the Israeli government. At least 100 people have been kidnapped by Hamas militants and over 2,000 injured are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the country, the Israeli government press office added.

6:35 PM: Hamas, according to BCC news, has said that it will announce the exact number of Israelis it has captured. The Palestinian militant group has also said that it will continue its fight against what it called “Israeli aggression”.

6:00PM: BREAKING NEWS: The death toll in Israel has crossed 500 and dozens of Israelis have been taken hostage, according to local media reports.

4:10 PM: Israeli Defence Forces have asked Urim, Bari, Nahal Oz, Native Hatara, Zikim are the areas in the south of the country where residents are being asked to leave their homes.

Further evacuations “will be done according to the assessment of the situation”, the military says.

3:40 PM: BREAKING NEWS: Israel’s Foreign Ministry says two Israeli tourists and their Egyptian guide were shot dead in the Egyptian city of Alexandria. According to the IFM, a police officer allegedly opened fired on a group of Israeli tourists in the city.

03:15 PM: The Israeli Embassy in the UK has confirmed that a British citizen is missing from Israel. He worked as security in the outdoor event near Gaza border which was attacked by Hamas militants.

02:40PM: Meanwhile, as many as 300 Israelis have been killed so far and dozens are still being held captive by Hamas militants, Israel’s Embassy in Turkey said, quoting Israel’s Ministry of Health. Close to 2,000 people are being treated in hospitals.

02:15 PM: BREAKING NEWS: Israel Defence Forces says 400 Palestinian militants have been killed so far in southern Israel and the Gaza Strip. “As of this hour, there are forces fighting in [Kibbutz] Kfar Aza, there are searches in a large number of towns. There are IDF forces in all towns, there is no town that does not have an IDF force in it,” IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari was quoted as saying by the Times of Israel.

1:20 PM: The Israeli Air Force struck ten Hamas terrorist organization targets in short while ago. The targets were located in multi-story buildings used by the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip.

A short while ago, the IAF struck ten Hamas terrorist organization targets; the targets were located in multi-story buildings used by the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip k6″>pic.twitter.com/XiyXrzbSk6 — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) October 8, 2023

12:45 PM: The Israeli Air Force says that a “compound belonging to the head of the intelligence department in the Hamas terrorist organisation” has been struck by one of its fighter jets.

A short while ago, IAF fighter jets struck a compound belonging to the head of the intelligence department in the Hamas terrorist organization. The IAF is currently continuing to strike terror targets in the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/uSHsXGFNzz — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) October 8, 2023

12:10 PM: A rocket fired by Hamas militants hit Barzilai Medical Center—in southern Israel. Fortunately, hours before the strike, Dr. Chezy Levy, the Director of the medical center, and his staff moved patients to safety, IDF said.

11:47 AM: BREAKING: IDF has said that it has struck Hezbollah militants infrastructure in response to their shooting from Lebanon. “In response to a Hezbollah shooting from Lebanon into Israel, IDF Artillery struck targets in the area. An IDF UAV also struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the area of Mount Dov. The IDF has taken preparational measures for this type of possibility. We will continue to operate in all regions and at any time necessary to ensure the safety of the Israeli civilians,” IDF said.

11:40 AM: Meanwhile, Israel Foreign Ministry has shared a heartbreaking video of an Israeli family being held hostage by Hamas militants.

VIDEO: Terrified Israeli family being held hostage by Hamas terrorists after they killed one of the sisters of the little girl.Israel_under_attack?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#Israel_under_attack https://t.co/3V5rCLtL4c — David Saranga (@DavidSaranga) October 8, 2023

11:35 AM: BREAKING: The Israel Defense Forces have said that they have regained control of 22 locations that were invaded by Palestinian militants. However, eight more locations are still being held by Hamas.

11:20 AM: Israel Defense Forces has said that an firing incident took place in the Mount Dov area, a tract of land claimed by Israel, Lebanon and Syria. According to IDF, the projectiles were fired upon from Lebenon side on one of their military posts in the area. Israel has warned Iran-backed Hezbollah – a Shia Islamist political, military and social organisation in Lebanon – not to get involved in the fighting.

11:09 AM: A few media reports citing Hamas have claimed the militant attack on Israel was back by Iran. On Saturday, Iran had congratulated Hamas for the unprecedented attack.

11:00 AM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel has entered a “long and difficult war” after unexpected attack by Hamas militants. He vowed Palestinians militants will pay the price they have not known.

10:55 AM: Israeli Defence Forces have confirmed the hostage situation and said that dozens of Israelis, including women and children, are being held hostage in Gaza. While some militants stayed in Israel, other fled to Gaza along with the hostages.

10: 45 AM: According to local media reports, Israel carried out overnight airstrikes in Gaza. PM Netanyahu has also announced to cut off power supply to the Hamas controlled area.

10:30 AM: Hello and welcome to The Statesman live blog on Israel-Palestine war. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has declared war against Palestinian militant group Hamas following Saturday’s unprecedented attack. Israeli Defence Forces carried out overnight strikes in Gaza and destroyed several Hamas locations. The situation in Israel and Gaza remains tense as world leaders stand behind Israel. Stay with us as we bring you all the latest updates on Israel’s war against Palestinian militants.