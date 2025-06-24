Israel-Iran ceasefire: Netanyahu says agreed to Trump’s ceasefire after achieving all objectives of its attack on Iran

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday confirmed that Tel Aviv has agreed to US President Donald Trump’s proposal for a ceasefire with Iran but warned of a forceful response if Tehran violates the truce.

In a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Netanyahu held a meeting with Defence Minister Israel Katz, IDF chief of staff, and the head of the Mossad and announced that Israel had “achieved all of the objectives of Operation Rising Lion, and much more.”

Advertisement

“Israel has removed a dual immediate existential threat – both in the nuclear and ballistic missile fields…the IDF achieved full air control over Tehran’s skies, inflicted severe damage on the military leadership, and destroyed dozens of central Iranian government targets,” the statement said.

Advertisement

Israel also announced the assassination of another senior Iranian nuclear scientist during its operation on Monday.

“Even in the past day, the IDF dealt major blows to regime targets in the heart of Tehran, eliminated hundreds of Basij operatives, the regime’s oppression apparatus, and assassinated another senior nuclear scientist,” Netanyahu’s office said.

Israel also thanked the United States and its President Trump for their “support in defense and their participation in eliminating the Iranian nuclear threat.”

Iran has also confirmed the ceasefire, and the Islamic Republic’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said that the Iranian forces continued to punish Israel until the very last minute.

“The military operations of our powerful Armed Forces to punish Israel for its aggression continued until the very last minute, at 4 am. Together with all Iranians, I thank our brave Armed Forces who remain ready to defend our dear country until their last drop of blood, and who responded to any attack by the enemy until the very last minute,” he said.