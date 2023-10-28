Israel-Hamas war: Israeli troops, tanks still in Gaza, pushing towards north | What we know so far

Israel-Hamas war latest update: Israeli troops and battle tanks are still inside Gaza and pushing towards north, Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said on Saturday. The troops entered into Gaza following the night of heaviest air bombardment since the war began on October 7. A very limited information is coming out from Gaza after Israel cut off phone and internet communications ahead of their expanded ground operation.

Here is what we know so far on Israel’ ground operation in Gaza:

The Israeli military is yet to confirm if this was the begining of their full-scale ground assault but Palestinians have reportedly said Israel launched their biggest assault from three fronts.

However, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson said that the country’s forces are “progressing through the stages” of the war.

The spokesperson added that the army forces entered the areas of northern Gaza and expanded the scope of their operations.

“The troops are still in the territory and continuing the war,” he said, and added there are no casualties so far.

Hagari further informed that infantry, armoured, engineering and artillery forces are participating in the operations, “accompanied by heavy air fire”.

He also said that Israel will send humanitarian aid trucks with food, water and medicine into the Gaza Strip during the day.

The IDF spokesperson also stated Israeli military’s goals and said we “will continue to make a concerted effort in order to maintain the security of our forces, using strong fire from the air, but this is combat”.

He said dissolution of Hamas, border security and the return of hostages is their main goals in this war.

“We are working towards goals that we have set for ourselves and that have been defined for us. The dissolution of Hamas, border security and a national effort to return the abducted.”

He added, “returning the abductees home is a supreme national effort. And all our activities, operational, intelligence, are aimed at realising the goal”.

