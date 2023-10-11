Israel-Hamas war: Israel forms emergency unity govt ahead of likely ground assault in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and leader of opposition Benny Gantz have agreed to form an emergency government in view of the country’s war against Islamic militant outfit Hamas. A “war cabinet” – comprising PM Netanyahu, Gants and the country’s defence minister – will also be formed.

The development has come after days of discussion between Netanyahu and Gants. The Israeli prime minister had first invited opposition leaders Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz with the proposal to form a unity government on Saturday, soon after the brutal Hamas assault.

In a statement released by the chair of the National Unity party, said, “The two (Netanyahu and Gants) agreed on the establishment of an emergency government and a war management cabinet. A ‘war management cabinet’ will be established with three members: the prime minister, the defense minister and the chairman of the National Unity”.

Besides Netanyahu, Gants and Israeli defence minister, there will be two more senior government officials in the war management cabinet, who will be serving as observers.

“On behalf of the National Unity party a total of five ministers without a portfolio will be added to the political-security cabinet (with one of them as an observer): Benny Gantz, Gideon Sa’ar, Gadi Eisenkot and two other ministers. This is for the duration of the war,” the statement read.

The formation of the unity government has come in the backdrop of a likely ground assault. The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have sent 300,000 reservists near the Gaza border where they are “ready to engage in a mission given to them by the Israeli government.”

Israel has declared war on Hamas after the Islamic outfit’s militants launched an unprecedented air and ground assault. Hamas last week fired thousands of rockets towards Israel and more than 1,500 militants invaded the country, killing nearly 1300 Israelis, including babies, their mothers and fathers.

Calling the attack Israel’s moment of 9/11, Netanyahu vowed “mighty vengeance” and warned Gazans to flee their homes as IDF carried out hundreds of air strikes on Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip. More than 950 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli air strikes since Saturday.