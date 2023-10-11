In view of the ongoing war between Israel and Gaza-based Palestinian Islamic militant outfit Hamas, the Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has set up a 24-hour control room to monitor the situation and provide assistance to those affected by the conflict.

According to a press release issued by the MEA, those seeking information and assistance can contact the New Delhi control room on these numbers and e-mail id – 1800118797 (Toll-free), +91-11 23012113, +91-11-23014104, +91-11-23017905, +919968291988, situationroom@mea.gov.in.

More than 18000 Indians are stranded in Israel and the government has said that it was continuously monitoring the ground situation. India’s Ambassador to Israel, Sanjeev Singla said that the Indian embassy in Tel Aviv is working round the clock to keep the Indian nationals safe.

The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv has also set up a 24-hour emergency helpline, which can be accessed at, +972-35226748, +972-543278392, cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in. India’s Representative Office in Ramallah has also set up a a 24-hour emergency helpline, which can be accessed as per contact details: +970-592916418 (also whatsapp), rep.ramallah@mea.gov.in

“To our fellow Indian citizens in Israel, this is to assure you that the Embassy is working constantly for your safety and welfare. All of us are going through very difficult times. But please remain calm and vigilant & follow the local security guidelines. We are here to help you and we thank many of you who have sent so many messages of appreciation. We are monitoring the situation closely and please stay tuned for any updates by the Embassy” Singla said.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have stepped up their offensive against Hamas and moved some 300,000 reservists close the Gaza border where they are “ready to execute the mission given to them.”

Israel declared a war against Hamas after the latter’s militants launched a barbaric assault against Israel last week, killing more than 1,200 people, including babies, women, children and foreign nationals.

Since Saturday, Israeli fighter jets have carried out more than a thousand air strikes on Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip. Earlier today, Israeli Air Force struck the Islamic University in Gaza, which allegedly worked as a major training centre for Hamas militants.

“Fighter jets recently attacked the Islamic University, which serves as an important centre of political and military power for the terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip and a training institution for the development and production of weapons. The Air Force continues with extensive waves of attacks in the Gaza Strip at this time as well,” the Israeli Air Force said in a statement.