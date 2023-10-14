Israel-Hamas war: IDF finds bodies of missing Israelis in first ground raid on Gaza

Israel-Hamas war latest update: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has recovered bodies of some of the missing Israelis during their ground raids on Gaza on Friday, according to local media reports. The Israeli Army found unspecified number of bodies and some items belonging to the missing people. The bodies have been brought back to the Israeli territory.

The ground raids were conducted by the infantry and armoured units of the Israel Defence Forces. During the raid, the IDF units destroyed a Hamas cell which fired anti-tank missiles at Israeli territory.

The raids have been confirmed by the Israeli military but they didn’t specified whether the bodies of missing Isralis have been brought back. They, however, said that evidence that will in locating the hostages have been collected.

“The IDF conducted raids in Gazan territory to eliminate the threat of terrorist cells and infrastructure. Soldiers collected evidence that will aid in locating hostages,” the IDF said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The ground raids are being seen as a precursor to the full blown ground assault by Israeli military that is expected to be launched soon after the civilian evacuation deadline ends.

The IDF Friday sent direct message to the citizens of Gaza and asked them to flee north to the area south of the Wadi Gaza. They have been given a 24-hour deadline that will end today.

Israel has amassed more than 300,000 reservists near the Gaza Strip border in view of their expected ground assault. The military has said that the evacuation warning has been given for the “safety and protection” of the Palestinian civilians as they are not the enemy of Israel.

A war was declared by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the brutal Hamas assault in Israel last week. Hundreds of Hamas militants invaded Israeli through ground, air and sea and rampaged through Gaza border communities, killing more than 1,300 people, mostly civilians. They also kidnapped more than 120 Israelis, including children, women and elderly.