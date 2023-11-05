Israel-Hamas war: At least 33 killed as Israeli fighter jets strike Gaza refugee camp

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) last week launched a coordinated air and ground assault on Gaza after a very intense bombardment on Hamas targets. The IDF troops continues to fight intense street battles with Hamas militants in their bid to surround the city.

The fighting in going on in five areas in the north west, where according to local media reports, tanks and armoured vehicles have gathered along the coast. As per the reports, the goal of the second stage of the Israeli military operation is to “squeeze the civilian populations into the central neighbourhoods of Sabra, Ziton, Daraj and Askoula.”

Meanwhile, Israeli military has intensified air strikes around the al-Shifa and al-Quds hospitals under which, it claimed, Hamas’ main underground base is located.

Arab nations demand immediate ceasefire

As the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza continued to rage, several Arab countries have called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, however, argued that the ceasefire would allow Hamas to “regroup” and repeat its brutal October 7 attacks, which triggered the war.

Israel declared a war against Hamas in response to the deadly October 7 attacks, in which more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, were killed. The militants also kidnapped at least 239 people, including foreign nationals after the attacks.

So far, according to the Palestinian health ministry, more than 9,000 people have been killed in Israeli counter strikes since war began. Israel has vowed to continue its attacks until Hamas is defeated.