Death and destruction describe the first week of Israel-Hamas war, which started last Saturday after militants of Hamas’ al-Qassam Brigades launched an unprecedented attack on Israel. More tens of hundreds Palestinian militants invaded Israel and rampaged through Jewish communities near the Gaza border, killing more than 1,300 people, including women, children and soldiers. Israeli government also claimed that Hamas militants killed babies and women as well as young girls were also raped.

In response, Israel declared a war against Hamas and vowed to destroy the Gaza-based militant group. The Israeli Defence Forces launched hundreds of air strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza, killing more than 1,900 Palestinians in what they called “mighty vengeance”.

As the Israel-Hamas war completes a week, here is a recap from the first seven days:

Israelis woke up to loud rockets sirens on Saturday, October 7 as Hamas fired thousands of missiles on Israel in what was a cover for more deadly ground assault. Hamas drones destroyed Israeli border surveillance post and blasted a hole in the high-tech fences to allow militants infiltrate.

More than 1,500 militants of Al-Qassam Brigades – the military wing of Hamas – invaded Israel and rampaged through Jewish border communities, killing more than 1,300, mostly civilians. Of the deaths, 260 were killed during their invasion of a music festival site near the Gaza Strip border.

In response to the surprise assault, Israel declared a war and the country’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to take “might vengeance” and dismantle Hamas’s military capabilities. The Israeli Defence Forces initiated bombardment of Hamas targets in Gaza, killing nearly 2,000 people and displacing around 4.25 lakh others.

Hamas threatened to kill hostages one by one if Israel launched any more strikes without giving a warning.

In response, Israel announced a “complete siege” of the blockaded territory, cutting off water, fuel, food and electricity supply. Israel warned they siege will continue until Hamas releases hostages it took during the October 7 attack.

Israel ordered 300,000 reservists to report to duty and sent them closer to its border with the Gaza Strip.

Several countries condemned the Hamas attack and expressed solidarity with Israel. The US moved an aircraft carrier and ships near Israel in the Mediterranean.

Situation in north turns ugly after Lebanon-based Hezbollah fired rockets on Israel in solidarity with Hamas. Israel retaliated and initiated preparedness for a multi-front war.

Rescuers in Israel discovered dead and burned babies. Israel claimed Hamas killed around 40 babies and some of them were reportedly beheaded. Hamas rejected the claim. Israel released horrifying pictures as evidence.

The Government of India launched “Operation Ajay” to bring back Indians stranded in Israel. More than 400 Indians evacuated in two separate chartered flights.

About 1.1 million people living in the northern Gaza Strip were told to flee their homes and move to an area south of Wadi Gaza in 24 hours ahead of a “military operation” – an expected ground assault. The United Nation asked Israel to take back the order, warning “devastating humanitarian consequences”.

In a precursor to the ground invasion, Israeli Defence Forces carried out what they called “localized raids” in Gaza and brought back an unspecified number of bodies of missing Israelis. They also said to have collected evidence that will help in locating hostages.