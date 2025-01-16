Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal likely to take effect from January 19

Qatar, Egypt, and the United States in a joint statement on Wednesday confirmed that Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire and hostage release deal.

It is likely to take effect on January 19, the agreement outlines a three-stage process aimed at securing a “sustainable calm,” including the release of hostages and prisoners, a withdrawal of Israeli forces from populated areas, and humanitarian aid operation.

Advertisement

The Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement said, “The State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States of America announced that the parties to the conflict in Gaza have reached an agreement to release hostages in exchange of hostages and prisoners and return to a sustainable calm ultimately achieving a permanent ceasefire between the parties. The agreement is expected to come into effect as 19 January 2025.”

Advertisement

It added, “The agreement reached by the two parties includes three stages. The first stage, which lasts for 42 days, includes a ceasefire, the withdrawal and redeployment of Israeli forces outside densely populated areas, the release of hostages and exchange of prisoners and detainees, the exchange of the remains of the deceased, the return of internally displaced persons to their places of residence in the Gaza strip, and facilitating the departure of patients and wounded to receive treatment.”

The joint statement further said that the first stage also includes intensifying the safe and effective entry and distribution of humanitarian aid on a large scale throughout the Gaza strip, rehabilitating hospitals, health centres, and bakeries, bringing in civil defence supplies and fuel, and bringing in shelter supplies for displaced persons who lost their homes due to the war.

“In this context, the State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States of America affirm that their policy as guarantors of this agreement is to help ensure that all three of its stages will be fully implemented by both parties. Accordingly, the mediators will work together to ensure that the parties implement their obligations in the agreement and that the three stages continue in full,” the statement added.

The three nations, acting as guarantors of the deal, pledged to work closely with the United Nations and international partners to ensure full implementation of the agreement.

“The guarantors will also work in coordination with the UN, other providers of assistance, and partners from around the world to support the rapid and sustained surge of humanitarian aid into Gaza under the terms outlined in the agreement. We call on other countries to join and support these efforts under mechanisms we have established to help implement the agreement,” the joint statement said.

Meanwhile, Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani praised the role of all envoys involved in facilitating the ceasefire deal and reaffirmed Qatar’s commitment to peace and stability in the region.

“The momentum built over the past month, supported by close collaboration with our partners, has led us to this pivotal moment. We thank all envoys involved for their vital role in achieving this progress and reaffirm our commitment to peace and stability in the region,” Al Thani said.

He added, “With faith and commitment, we have reached this moment. Together with our partners, we will ensure the implementation of this agreement. A joint follow-up mechanism between Qatar, Egypt, and the US will monitor progress to safeguard the deal and bring lasting peace.”

Earlier, US President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced the successful negotiation of a ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, ending over 15 months of conflict. The deal, structured in three phases, includes a complete ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and the release of hostages, including Americans, in the first phase.