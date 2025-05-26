Israel cautions citizens in Canada as threat level rises

Israel’s National Security Council (NSC) on Sunday raised its travel warning for Canada, citing an ‘occasional threat’ to Israelis and Jews in the North American country.

In a message to Israelis residing in or visiting Canada, the NSC urged increased vigilance, especially in public areas. The Council recommended avoiding the display of Israeli or Jewish symbols and remaining alert to potential threats.

The updated guidance follows a rise in anti-Israel incidents and violence targeting Jewish institutions in Canada over the past 18 months. Attacks have included shootings, Molotov cocktail assaults, and direct threats against Israeli and Jewish individuals and centres.

The NSC raised its threat level for Canada from Level 1 (no warning) to Level 2 (“occasional threat”).

Advertisement

The advisory comes as anti-Israel organisations plan protests Sunday in Canadian cities including Toronto and Waterloo, in response to pro-Israel events scheduled for the same day. Officials warned of increasingly extreme rhetoric surrounding these protests, including calls for violence.

Advertisement

The NSC advised Israelis participating in pro-Israel gatherings to follow local police instructions and avoid confrontation with opposing demonstrators.