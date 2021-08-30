Israel cancels full quarantine for arrivals from most countries

Israel has announced the cancelation of the full quarantine obligation for passengers arriving from most countries, the Ministry of Health said.

The decision will take effect on September 3, and will apply to vaccinated and recovered passengers only, the Ministry announced on Sunday.

However, it will not include the four countries for which Israel has issued a travel ban, which are Bulgaria, Mexico, Turkey and Brazil, Xinhua news agency.

Those landing from the four countries will still have to immediately enter a full seven-day quarantine.