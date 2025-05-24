Singer Billy Joel cancels all concerts after being diagnosed with brain disorder

The legendary singer Billy Joel has canceled all of his shows following his diagnosis of normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH).

Joel’s team updated his fans and followers on his condition on Instagram on Friday. “This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance,” Joel’s team said in a statement.

Advertisement

Joel is receiving specialized physical treatment as directed by his physician, and he has been told to avoid performing during this recuperation phase. The statement went on to say that Billy is grateful for the first-rate care he is receiving and is totally dedicated to putting his health first.

Advertisement

The “Piano Man” singer is “appreciative of the great care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health,” his management continued. He looks forward to the day when he can perform live once more and is appreciative of the fans’ support throughout this difficult moment.

Joel’s next tour would take him to 17 stadiums in England and North America, According to The Hollywood Reporter. Fans will receive automatic refunds for the cancelled events. Excess cerebrospinal fluid builds up in the brain’s ventricles in a condition known as normal pressure hydrocephalus.

The announcement follows Joel’s four-month tour postponement following surgery for an undisclosed medical ailment. At the time, Joel told supporters that he was expecting a full recovery and that he would be going to physical therapy with his physicians, saying, “While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first.”