Israel calls up reservists to bolster air defence array amid Iranian threats

Israel’s military has announced that it is reinforcing its aerial defence system with reserve soldiers amid escalating tensions with Iran.

In a statement on Wednesday, the military said, “It was decided to increase manpower and draft reserve soldiers to the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) Aerial Defense Array”, adding the move followed a situational assessment.

On Tuesday, Iran vowed retaliation against the “Israeli airstrike” on the Iranian embassy in Syria on Monday night.

Seven Iranians, including Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a veteran commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Syria, and his deputy, were killed in the attack, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel has not claimed responsibility for the attack, which stoked further escalation in the Middle East.