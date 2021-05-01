Amidst an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in certain countries, the Israeli government on Friday decided to ban travel of Israeli citizens to seven countries including India over the fear of the spread of variants of the virus and high Covid-19 morbidity.

The ban will come into effect on Monday and will last at least 13 days. The ban does not include non-Israelis who live in these countries permanently, nor does it apply to stays at airports of these countries for connecting flights.

The seven countries are Ukraine, Ethiopia, Brazil, South Africa, India, Mexico, and Turkey.

On Friday, Israel reported 87 new Covid-19 cases, raising the total number in the country to 838,481.

The ban does not include non-Israelis who live in these countries permanently, nor does it apply to stays at airports of these countries for connecting flights.

Meanwhile, countries like Hong Kong, United Kingdom, Dubai, Canada, Iran, Australia, Netherland have all banned flights from India over the fear of the spread of the Indian variant of the COVID-19 virus.