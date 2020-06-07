Iraqi authorities have decided to extend the incumbent curfew to another week after the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country jumped to more than 11,000.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has made this decision after a meeting by the Higher Committee for Health and National Safety.

Al-Kadhimi’s media office said in a statement that the committee took several measures including continuation of the current full curfew until June 13, and then replacing it with a partial curfew on June 14 from 6 pm to 5 am.

The restrictions included preventing people from going outside without wearing masks.

Food and vegetable shops, bakeries and pharmacies are allowed to open, the statement added.

On May 18, the Iraqi Health Ministry had announced the isolation regime in six districts of Baghdad for two weeks, according to the media report.

The ministry also launched a large-scale operation to identify new clusters of COVID-19.

According to the health ministry, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country increased to 11,098 after a record of 1,252 daily infections were added.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Iraq has closed down all places of worship. Entertainment venues and the mass gatherings of citizens is also prohibited. Restaurants have been allowed to operate on delivery mode only.

The United States has the greatest number of coronavirus infection cases in the world, with over 1,919,430 positive cases and a death toll of 109,791.

Brazil has the second-highest number of reported cases in the world, with 645,771 positive cases and a death toll of 35,026.

Iran has been one of the worst affected countries in the Middle East and has reported 169,425 coronavirus cases and a death toll of 8,209.

Meanwhile, the total number of global coronavirus has surged to over 6.8 million, while the death toll was nearing 400,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.