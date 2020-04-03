Ali Larijani, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Larijani was currently quarantined and being treated, Xinhua news agency quoted a state media report as saying on Thursday.

Earlier, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) sent two aid planes carrying medical supplies to Iran which has been severely hit by the coronavirus crisis, despite a fallout between the two countries.

“At least 194 of our compatriots who fell sick with the COVID-19 illness have passed away,” Iranian health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in a televised news conference.

The outbreak of the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 in Iran is one of the deadliest outside of China, where the virus originated late last year.

With 1,805 infections, the capital Tehran remains part of the province with the most cases, the spokesman added.

Iran has imposed travel restrictions on 15 provinces, said Sayah. Schools and universities have been closed until the end of Nowruz, the Persian New Year, celebrations in early April.

Larijani has joined a list of Iranian lawmakers who have tested positive for the virus, including senior adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ali Akbar Velayati, and Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri.

Iran has been the worst-hit country in the Middle East by the outbreak of COVID-19, or novel coronavirus.

On Sunday, Iran Air announced that the suspension of all its flights to Europe until further notice.