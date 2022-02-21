Iran welcomes expanding ties with Central Asian nations: Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that Tehran welcomes the constant expansion of relations with all Central Asian countries.

Raisi made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Sardor Umurzakov, according to the Iranian presidency’s website.

The two sides are willing to develop and deepen all-out relations, he said, adding that “we are determined to take massive steps toward the prosperity and development of Iran and Uzbekistan by activating and using all capacities”, reports Xinhua news agency

Umurzakov, who is also Uzbekistan’s minister of investments and foreign trade, said his visit to Tehran is aimed at exploring ways to develop all-out ties.

He also expressed Tashkent’s resolve to further deepen relations with Tehran in trade, economy, investment, transportation, transit and culture.