US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo on Saturday accused Iran of using its terrorist proxies to target Israel.

Taking to Twitter, Pompeo tweeted, “Iran uses its terrorist proxy Palestinian Islamic Jihad to strike our great ally Israel. Iran does not want peace in the region. It does not want the Palestinian people to prosper. It wants more conflict. Until we address Iran’s threats, the cycle of violence will continue”.

Pompeo also called for sustained pressure on Iran until it negotiates a comprehensive agreement that includes halting its support to terror groups like PIJ.

He further said, “The way forward is clear: continued pressure until Iran negotiates a comprehensive agreement that includes halting its support to terror groups like PIJ. Nations around the world can no longer claim to want peace in the region yet allow Iran”s threats to go unchallenged”, according to ANI report.

Earlier on Tuesday, PIJ had announced that one of its commanders was killed in an airstrike by Israeli forces on his home in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Baha Abu al-Ata, 42, was killed with his wife in the airstrike that ripped through the building in Gaza City’s Shejaiya district.

In September this year, Pompeo blamed Iran fro the drone attack at an oil field in Saudi Arabia which disrupted about the half of the Kingdom’s oil capacity, or 5 per cent of the daily global oil supply.

Fires broke out at two facilities of Saudi Aramco, Saudi Arabia’s state-run oil producer after they were reportedly hit by drones.

Earlier in August, Saudi Aramco’s Shaybah gas plant was reportedly targeted by drones, Yemen’s Houthi rebels had claimed responsibility for the attacks.

In June, two oil tankers were hit in a suspected attack in the Gulf of Oman. The tankers were stuck in the same area where the US accused Iran of using naval mines to sabotage four other oil ships in an attack in May.