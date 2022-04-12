Iran seeks protection of its diplomatic missions in Afghanistan

Tehran has sought protection of its diplomatic missions in Afghanistan and “necessary guarantees” for the safe operation of its diplomatic offices in the country following rallies held by Afghans in various provinces in reaction to reported incidents of harassment of Afghan migrants in Iran.

The call was made by the Iran Foreign Ministry’s Spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh on Monday at a press conference, according to a statement by Iranian Foreign Ministry.

“Referring to the deep historical and multi-layered relations between Iranian and Afghan nations and the decades of respectful hospitality of the Iranian people and government to the people of Afghanistan, he warned against the plans of conspirators and ill-wishers between Iran and Afghanistan,” the statement said.

“Unfortunately, some clips and comments are being published with the aim of creating phobia of Iran or Afghanistan, which targets the emotions of the people and demands more vigilance from the people and officials of the two countries,” it added.

This comes as the Afghans set rallies in several provinces where they criticised the reported incidents of Iranian forces’ mistreatment with Afghan migrants in Iran, TOLOnews reported.

A number of Kabul residents held a rally on Tuesday morning at Sehat Ama roundabout in reaction to the issue, calling for an end to misconduct towards Afghan migrants in the neighbouring country.

On Monday, dozens of people gathered in front of the Iran embassy in Kabul. Hundreds of residents of the southeastern province of Khost staged a rally in the provincial capital city, where they call on Iran to stop mistreatment of Afghan refugees.

Meanwhile, Khatibzadeh was quoted by the statement as saying that they are in constant contact with the Ambassador and other officials of the Iran mission in Afghanistan.