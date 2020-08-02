The number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Iran rose to 306,752, after 2,548 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours, according to a state media.

During a daily briefing, Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education, said on Saturday that out of the new cases, 1,067 have been hospitalized.

The pandemic has so far claimed the lives of 16,982 Iranians, up by 216 in the past 24 hours, she further added.

Iran and China have offered mutual help in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response to that, China has delivered several shipments of medical supplies to Iran. On February 29, a five-member Chinese medical team visited Iran for a month-long mission to help Iran fight the pandemic.

In May, tourist sites across the country reopened, while holy shrines opened their doors to the faithful.

Iran gradually eased restrictions on economy and cultural activities since early April.

In April, Rouhani and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had discussed the recent situation related to the spread of the pandemic during a telephonic conversation.

The president had earlier said Iran had “succeeded in effectively preventing the spread of this virus in many” parts of the country.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on February 19.