Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday condemned the recent US decision to end the sanctions waivers under the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that the US move to end the remaining sanctions waivers under the landmark deal is a “violation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231” which endorses the deal.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he was responding to Iran’s “brinkmanship” of nuclear steps, which have been aimed at pressuring the United States to remove sanctions as called for by the 2015 accord.

President Donald Trump bolted from the agreement negotiated under his predecessor Barack Obama, under which Iran had drastically curbed its nuclear activities.

Mousavi further said, Iran will take necessary legal measures in case the US decision adversely affects Iran’s nuclear rights under the accord, internationally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Last month, the US had renewed sanctions waivers on Iran that allowed foreign companies to continue work at Iranian nuclear facilities to keep Tehran from developing nuclear weapons.

In January, US government announced that it imposed sanctions on the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and it’s head while renewing waivers allowing foreign companies to continue work at Iranian nuclear sites.

Tehran and Washington have been at loggerheads since May last year when Trump unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear deal and began reimposing crippling sanctions.