Iran’s security and intelligence forces have disbanded a terrorist group and arrested 36 people across the country in connection, a judiciary official said.

They planed to carry out simultaneous terrorist acts in several provinces with the support of intelligence services of a European and a regional country, said Mousavi.

Eleven detainees were from Iran’s southern Fars province and 25 others were in eastern and western provinces, Xinhua news agency quoted Kazem Mousavi, the Chief of Justice Office of Fars, as saying on Monday.

The group had released video clips in cyberspace seeking to create terror, he said.

A large number of weapons and ammunition were seized from the arrested people, Mousavi was quoted as saying, noting that the group was affiliated with “Takfiri terrorists”.