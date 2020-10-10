Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting was a proud man after his team thrashed Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

More than the margin of the victory, Ponting was more pleased about the fact that Delhi bundled Rajasthan out for just 138 on the Sharjah track which is known as a batting heaven.

Ponting tweeted, “Super proud of our efforts with the ball and in the field, holding any team to 138 in Sharjah is hard to do. Great to see @SHetmyer do his thing with the bat and @MStoinis keeps going from strength to strength. @delhicapitals.”

Delhi Capitals continued to enjoy their dream campaign as they handed Rajasthan Royals their fourth consecutive defeat of this season’s Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday.

With five wins from six matches so far, Shreyas Iyer’s men now stand at the top of the points table in the IPL 2020. Steve Smith’s team is placed at seventh.

Even though Rajasthan had restricted their opponents at 184/8 on a track where any total less than 200 is considered moderate, the Delhi bowlers came all guns blazing and bundled the Royals for 138.

Kagiso Ragada was once again the shining star for Capitals with his figures of 3/35. Marcus Stoinis and Ravichandran Ashwin contributed to the cause as well with two scalps each, while Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje and Harshal Patel picked one wicket each.