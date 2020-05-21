German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday said that her government is in intensive talks with Lufthansa and the European Commission over a potential bailout for the airline, whose business has dwindled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Merkel further said that an agreement could come shortly, but added that any deal has to be completed.

Earlier this week, Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron proposed the creation of a 500 billion euro ($543 billion) European Union (EU) recovery fund for the financial recuperation of the bloc in the wake of the economic damage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city had allowed a maximum of 1,000 people, under the condition of observing the minimum distance of 1.5 meters and a time limit of two hours, according to the German Press Agency (DPA).

Earlier this month, Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that COVID-19 restrictions in the country would be eased while minimum social distance and hygiene rules would continue to apply.

Merkel confirmed an “emergency mechanism” which would be triggered if more than 50 new infections over seven days per 100,000 inhabitants were locally detected in a certain region.

Germany has reported 178,531 coronavirus cases, while, 8,270 people have lost their lives and 158,000 people have been recovered from the disease.