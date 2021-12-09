Intellectual property of AI composer to be sold on NFT market

An affiliated company of ‘Hancom With’ is set to sign a contract with an artificial intelligence composer and to issue its intellectual property on the non-fungible token (NFT) market this month.

Hancom Artpia said on Thursday it will join hands with Enterarts, an AI-based content production company, to put the NFT of AI composer Aimy Moon up for sale in an NFT market slated to launch later this month.

Digital singles composed by Aimy Moon using deep learning and artificial neural network technology will be issued into an NFT, the company said.

The virtual composer also plans to hold a concert on a metaverse platform, reports Yonhap news agency.

With over 30,000 fans, Aimy Moon has released 16 K-pop digital single albums and is currently active in metaverse platforms as a music creator, including U.S.-based Roblox and Zepeto.

NFTs are digital assets that have existed for years, but the last few months have given a fresh lease of life to cryptocurrency and crypto-art.

NFTs allow people to buy and sell ownership of unique digital items in cryptocurrencies, and keep track of who owns them using the Blockchain. NFTs can technically contain anything digital, including drawings, artworks, tweets, animated GIFs, songs or even video games.