Indonesian Prez likely to be chief guest at R-Day

The newly-elected President of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto is likely to be the Chief Guest for the 76th Republic Day celebrations of India, it is learnt.

The visit by the Indonesian leader becomes significant as India and Indonesia are commemorating 75 years of diplomatic relations.

There were reports in the Pakistani media that the Indonesian president proposed to visit Pakistan immediately after concluding his visit to India. However, New Delhi was not in favour of Mr Subianto clubbing his visit to India with Pakistan.

Indonesia is believed to have taken into consideration New Delhi’s view on the matter. It is learnt that the Indonesian leader will now not travel to Pakistan after his India visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indonesian leader held their first meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio last year. During their meeting, they reaffirmed their commitment towards strengthening bilateral ties in the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.