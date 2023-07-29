Indo-Canadian gang member killed in Vancouver, identified as Ravinder Samra

Another Indo-Canadian has become the latest casualty in the continuing gang war in the province of British Columbia, two months after his brother was shot and killed in Vancouver.

Officers from the Richmond, Ontario, detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police responded to reports of gunfire on Thursday evening. A male who was found to be seriously injured was given the prognosis of death at the scene, despite emergency personnel’s best efforts to save him.

The victim was named as 36-year-old Ravinder Samra by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, or IHIT, which was assigned to the case on Friday. Amarpreet Samra, his brother, was shot and killed on May 28 in Vancouver outside a banquet hall. He was 28 years old.

“Mr. Samra was known to police, and we believe this was a targeted shooting associated with the BC Gang Conflict,” IHIT spokesperson Cpl Sukhi Dhesi said in a statement released on Friday.

That was consistent with what the police had reported following the death of his younger brother. According to a press release at the time from the Vancouver Police Department, the shooting “was a targeted shooting related to the ongoing gang conflict.”

According to the Vancouver Sun, the brothers were thought to be members of the United Nations gang, which was at odds with other groups including Brothers Keepers.

Nine of the 11 people on the list were Indo-Canadians. The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit or CFSEU-BC warned that this was being done “due to the significant threat to the public posed by a number of individuals involved in the Lower Mainland gang conflict and their ongoing nexus to violence.”

The Samra brothers were included in the list. It also stated that “Police believe anyone with, or in proximity to, these individuals may be putting themselves at risk.”