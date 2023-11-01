Indian Student Stabbed in US Gym: Critical Condition

A 24-year-old Indian student, Varun, faced a life-threatening ordeal in Valparaiso, Indiana. On a Sunday morning, an unexpected incident unfolded at a local gym, where Varun was brutally stabbed in the temple by a fellow gym-goer named Jordan Andrad, also 24 years old. The reasons behind this horrific act remain under investigation, as reported by NWIU Times.

Following the shocking incident, authorities swiftly apprehended the assailant, Andrad. He now faces serious charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and attempted murder, as the consequences of his actions continue to reverberate.

Varun’s life took a drastic turn as he grappled with a knife attack that targeted his temple. The severity of his injuries necessitated immediate medical attention, and he was rushed to a Fort Wayne hospital. The medical prognosis for Varun is bleak, with experts giving him a mere zero to five percent chance of survival. His condition remains grave after the brutal assault.

The details that have emerged shed some light on the motive behind Andrad’s shocking act. According to Andrad’s account to the police, on that fateful morning, he had requested a massage at the gym. When he entered the massage room, he encountered Indian student Varun, a stranger to him, but Andrad felt something was amiss – he described Varun as “a little weird.” Perceiving a potential threat, Andrad decided to respond “the right way,” as documented in the official police report. He cited this perceived threat as the catalyst for his actions, stating that he “just reacted.”