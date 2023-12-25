Man stabs uncle to death following argument over property in Delhi

A 39-year-old man allegedly stabbed his uncle to death in Delhi’s outer district over an argument on a property issue, police said on Monday.

According to police, the matter came to light when the cops got a call about a person being stabbed near a mosque in Nangloi area.

The police found the man with stab injuries lying dead when they reached the spot.

The deceased was identified as Kabir Azam, a 54-year-old widower who worked as an auto- driver.

Azam had three stab wounds on his abdomen and was found dead at his flat, a police official said.

Later, with inquiry into the matter, Kabir’s nephew and his family was found absconding from the ground floor of the building where the deceased was

found.

After two days of continuous tracking, the nephew, Bashir, was nabbed by the police, and it was revealed that regular arguments over property took place between the deceased and his nephews, and one day, Bashir went to meet his uncle and stabbed him after having an argument, later running away from the place.

A case was registered in this regard and legal action was underway.