Indian Man Wins UAE Raffle Draw, Secures Rs 5.5 Lakh Monthly for 25 Years

Magesh Kumar Natarajan, an Indian project manager, accomplished a remarkable feat on Friday. He emerged as the first winner from outside the UAE in a groundbreaking raffle draw, paving the way for a substantial monthly income of more than Rs 5.5 lakh for the next 25 years. This life-changing event has significantly transformed his prospects.

Aged 49, Natarajan clinched the prestigious FAST5 Grand Prize of the Emirates Draw. This incredible victory in the UAE raffle draw guarantees him a monthly income of Dh 25,000 (approximately 5.6 lakh) for a quarter of a century. Residing in Ambur, Tamil Nadu, where he serves as a project manager, Natarajan achieved the distinction of being the inaugural global grand prize recipient and the first to hail from beyond the UAE.

Natarajan’s journey in life has been marked by numerous challenges, especially during his educational pursuits. His path was illuminated by the generosity of individuals in his community who supported him in completing his education. Now, it is Natarajan’s turn to give back to society, and he is fully committed to ensuring that his contributions reach those who are in need.

Advertisement

Although he has spent most of his life in Ambur, Tamil Nadu, it was a four-year work assignment in Saudi Arabia, spanning from 2019 until earlier this year, that laid the foundation for this extraordinary turn of events. During his travels through Dubai, he was introduced to the popular draws that the city is known for. His growing interest led him to discover the Emirates Draw, a decision that would change his life in the most unexpected way.

Natarajan’s realization of his astonishing victory came when he received the life-altering call from the Emirates Draw officials. At that moment, the magnitude of his success truly sank in, leading to an overwhelming sense of jubilation. Now, with this newfound wealth, Natarajan’s top priorities are to give back to the community and provide support to those in need.

Furthermore, he plans to invest in his daughters’ education, securing a brighter and more promising future for his family. As he reflects on this incredible moment in his life, he describes it as “an unbelievable moment” that has become one of the most joyous and memorable days of his life. In addition to his commitment to the community, Natarajan is determined to make sure his daughters’ educational journey is as prosperous as it can be while ensuring a secure and prosperous future for his family.