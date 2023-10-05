Golden Bicycle Worth Rs 3cr on Sale in Dubai

A remarkable creation has taken center stage in Dubai, where a bicycle made entirely of 24K gold is now available for purchase.

This extravagant two-wheeler, showcased by Saudi Arabia-based Al Romaizan Gold and Jewellery, was unveiled at the 52nd edition of the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show in Sharjah.

Valued at a staggering Dirhams 1.5 million (equivalent to Rs 3,39,77,348), this British racing cycle is a true masterpiece, adorned with approximately 4 kg of pure gold and weighing 7 kg in total.

Advertisement

The meticulous craftsmanship behind this opulent cycle involved a team of 20 specialists from Al Romaizan who dedicated six months to bring it to life. Every detail, from the drop handlebars to the wheel stays and gear chain ridges, has been meticulously covered with 24K gold sheets, resulting in a dazzling finish that exudes luxury.

Mohammad Abbasi, Chief Digital Officer of Al Romaizan, told the press that this golden bicycle is now available for purchase in Dubai.

This extraordinary creation was part of the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show, which featured over 500 international and local brands from September 27 to October 1.

The event also showcased other remarkable pieces, such as the “Sakura” ring, a true work of art adorned with 18-carat green diamonds, presented by Selikhov Diamonds and priced at a staggering 2.9 million dollars (equivalent to Rs 24,13,97,450). These exceptional offerings added a touch of cultural diversity to the show, highlighting the UAE’s status as a global hub for all things gold.

This reputation has been built on a foundation of vibrant gold souks, a tax-free gold purchase policy, and the presence of gold trading and investment platforms like the Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX), solidifying the UAE’s status as a golden destination where the allure of gold is woven into the fabric of society and commerce.