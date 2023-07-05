Indian family’s Canadian dream shattered as husband dies in accident

A newly-arrived Indian immigrant, who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Brampton on Monday, has been identified as Prakash Mariyappan.

The 29-year-old victim came to Canada a year ago with his wife and an infant. He was hit by a car while riding his bike, not far from his home in Brampton, on Monday morning. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries. The woman driver fled the scene after the accident. She was later arrested and her vehicle was seized by the police.

Media reports quoted the victim’s wife, Indu Sekar, as saying that she was against the idea of moving to Canada but he convinced her by promising a better life.

When the shattered wife was brought to see the body of her husband, she broke down, saying: “This is what you came here for?”

A family friend told the media, “She didn’t want to travel to Canada, he only convinced her to travel here to get a better life. And yesterday when she saw his body, she broke down, saying, ‘I told you, we need not come here’. They came to this country with a lot of dreams, but everything is shattered now.”

A ‘GoFundMe’ has been launched by the local community to raise money to fly the body back to India.