An Indian expat man sexually abused a jogger while she was exercising near her residence in Dubai, a court heard.

The incident took place in Bur Dubai in June, reports Gulf News.

During the hearing at the Dubai Court of First Instance on Sunday, it was revealed that the command room at Dubai Police received a call about an incident and when two policeman who arrived at the scene saw the victim crying.

“She was terrified and told us that she was exercising when the defendant approached her and told her that she was beautiful. He then touched her and escaped,” one of the policemen said.

Dubai Police then arrested the 41-year-old Indian defendant who was identified by the victim.

“He kept apologising, but we noticed that he was drunk.”

Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the defendant with sexual abuse and illegal consumption of alcohol.