Indian-American ex-Apple exec joins The Washington Post as CTO

An ex-Apple exec, who worked with Uber as well, will be joining The Washington Post as Chief Technology Officer, starting July 31. This person is Vineet Khosla.

In his new role, Khosla will serve as a senior advisor to the CEO and will lead The Post’s engineering team and innovation strategy, helping to drive the company’s overall vision for its technology goals.

“We are in a rapidly changing media environment and are thrilled to welcome Vineet to The Post at this critical moment,” The Post’s interim CEO, Patty Stonesifer, said in a statement released by the newspaper this month.

“His extensive background in technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning and cloud computing, makes him an excellent fit to lead The Post through our next phase of innovation,” Stonesifer added.

Khosla has nearly 20 years of experience in the technology industry, including being the first engineering hire for Siri’s natural language engine at Apple and managing the maps routing team at Uber. He has been working with artificial intelligence since 2005 after graduating with his Masters in AI from the University of Georgia.

“I’m honored to join The Washington Post and am eager to connect with teams across product, engineering and the newsroom as we work together to drive The Post’s digital endeavors,” said Khosla.

“My goal is to build a transformative user ecosystem that enhances the reader experience and provides opportunities for growth, and I’m excited to be doing so at The Post.”