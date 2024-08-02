India, Vietnam agree to strengthen Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in all areas

Emphasising that the current geo-political realities call for closer cooperation between New Delhi and Hanoi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh agreed to further strengthen the Vietnam – India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in all areas.

The two leaders also recognised convergence in their world view and expressed support for a greater voice and role for Global South in international affairs, a joint statement following Vietnam PM’s visit stated.

On the basis of the existing excellent bilateral relations, the two leaders agreed to maintain regular exchanges at all levels.

PM Modi and PM Chinh appreciated multi-dimensional institutional mechanisms between the two countries in the fields of foreign policy, security and maritime domain, defence cooperation, parliamentary exchanges, trade and investment, agriculture, healthcare, civil aviation, information and communication technology, science and technology including space and nuclear technology, tourism and culture.

They agreed to intensify and strengthen the bilateral dialogue in various domains, including the Joint Commission for Economic, Trade, Scientific and Technological Cooperation for mutual benefit. They welcomed the signing of the Plan of Action for the implementation of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the period of 2024-2028.

As two rapidly growing economies, the leaders of India and Vietnam agreed to reinforce cooperation at the level of governments and businesses for increasing two-way trade, investment and technological partnership. The leaders agreed to further elevate trade from the present level of around USD 15 billion.

Both sides also agreed on the need for closer cooperation on removing trade barriers with a view to facilitating and enhancing bilateral trade. They concurred that the ongoing review of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement should generate a more user-friendly, simple and trade-facilitative regime for both countries, the statement read.

The leaders agreed to continue efforts to promote investment flows between the two countries. Viet Nam welcomed investment from India in infrastructure, high technology, source technology, clean technology, information technology, support and manufacturing industries, textile, automobile and materials industry, green agriculture, smart agriculture, innovation and startups, semi-conductors, renewable energy and energy conservation projects, electricity generation, biogas and polyester fabrics, among others, in Viet Nam.

India welcomed investment from Vietnam in agriculture, agro-processing, aquaculture, wood processing, urban development and infrastructure, production of bamboo and forestry products, hospitality and tourism, digital technology, e-vehicles, healthcare and services in India. This mutual commitment aims to further strengthen the economic cooperation between the two countries.

Prime Minister Modi and PM Chinh commended the effective implementation of the Joint Vision Statement on India-Viet Nam Defence Partnership towards 2030 and strengthening of defence cooperation between the two countries in recent years covering dialogues, training and capacity building cooperation, exchange of best practices, exercises, defence policy and industry cooperation.

They further agreed to further enhance defence cooperation based on mutual interest and priorities of the two countries which will also contribute to greater stability in the wider Indo-Pacific region.

The two leaders also appreciated bilateral development cooperation under the framework of Mekong-Ganga Cooperation through quick impact projects, ITEC training and educational scholarships. They appreciated the establishment of the Centre of Excellence for Software Development and Training at the Posts and Telecommunications Institute of Technology, Ho Chi Minh City with Indian cooperation.

The leaders reiterated the significance of digital technologies and encouraged the development of a framework to promote bilateral cooperation in financial innovation and digital payments between Viet Nam and India.

Recognising the national priorities of both countries for digital transformation and energy transition, the leaders decided to encourage greater exchanges and cooperation in areas such as digital public infrastructure, space technology applications, renewable energy, biotechnology and disaster resilience technologies, the statement added.

They also welcomed the establishment of the Army Software Park at Telecommunications University, Nha Trang with the support of the Government of India.

The leaders encouraged greater student, faculty and research exchanges between universities, think tanks and other institutions of the two countries in the context of ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047’ and Viet Nam’s vision to become a high-income developed country by 2045.

They also supported collaboration among institutions on issues of interest to the Global South.

Lauding the increase in direct flights between the two countries which have expanded two-way travel and tourism flows, the two leaders encouraged further increase in connectivity and tourism between India and Viet Nam.

PM Modi and PM Chinh agreed on the key role of ASEAN Centrality in the evolving regional architecture for regional peace, stability and prosperity.

They supported further strengthening of the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership which complements bilateral relations with respective Member States. The leaders appreciated the ASEAN-India Joint Statement on Cooperation on the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) for Peace, Stability, and Prosperity in the Region which provides opportunities for further cooperation between the AOIP and Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative.

They agreed to continue strengthening cooperation and mutual support at all international fora. India appreciated Viet Nam’s consistent support for India’s permanent membership in the reformed United Nations Security Council.

Pham Minh Chinh, who was on a three-day state visit to India from July 30 to August 1, was accorded a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. PM Modi received his Vietnam counterpart at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Further, Pham Minh Chinh also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his win for the third consecutive term and termed it a ‘historic victory.’

In his press statement at Hyderabad House after bilateral talks, PM Modi said Vietnam is an “important partner” in India’s Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific vision. He said there is good coordination between the two countries in their views concerning the Indo-Pacific.

The Vietnam Prime Minister praised PM Modi’s leadership, emphasising that under his leadership, India had become the fifth-largest economy in the world and one of the top powers with a striking global role.

Emphasizing that the New Delhi-Hanoi strategic partnership has entered a new period, PM Pham Minh Chinh extended an invitation to PM Modi to visit Vietnam.