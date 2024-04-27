Several members from Sikh community join BJP in Delhi

In a significant development ahead of Lok Sabha elections in Delhi and Punjab, over 1,000 eminent personalities, including members of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and prominent leaders of the Sikh community, joined the BJP on Saturday.

They joined the saffron party in the presence of BJP national president JP Nadda in Delhi.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, BJP national secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva were also present on the occasion.

Advertisement

Seven members of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee were conferred the party membership on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Nadda said, “We know how Sikh brothers have sacrificed their lives for the country. It is a matter of pride for us that such members of the Sikh community join the BJP. There is only the BJP, through which we can take forward the unity, security and integrity of the country.”

Further, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for carrying out development works, specifically for the Sikh community, Nadda said the Prime Minister was Punjab in charge for a long time and has been to every district of the state.

“PM Narendra Modi has been to every city and every district of the state and that is why he has so much love for Punjab. We have said for a long time that FCRA registration for the Sri Harmandir Sahib should be done because many people across the world want to donate money. But it was never done and people could not contribute to it in ways they wanted to,” he said.

The BJP national president also mentioned what previous governments could not do in 70 years, PM Modi has completed them.

“The previous Prime Ministers could not do this for the Sikh community what PM Narendra Modi has done, and now people across the world can donate to the Sri Harmandir Sahib. When it came to imposing GST on langar served in the gurdwara, our government decided it would pay the GST but the langar would be tax-free.

“The Kartarpur Corridor is also in front of you. The country was divided in 1947 and it became difficult to pray there. No one has been able to find a solution in 70 years. But PM Modi built the Kartarpur Corridor and today we can go there,” Nadda said.