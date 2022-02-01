India, Russia hold consultations on UNSC issues, discuss situation in Afghanistan, Myanmar

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin on Monday held consultations with Reenat Sandhu, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) here and exchanged views on topical issues of the UN Security Council work, including the situation in Afghanistan, Syria, Libya, and Myanmar.

The other issues discussed during the meeting included the topics of combating terrorism and climate change. The meeting took place a day before Russia takes charge of the UNSC Presidency. Vershinin also had a separate meeting with Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

“On January 31, Russia’s Deputy FM Sergey Vershinin and Secretary West of @MEAIndia Reenat Sandhu held consultations in New Delhi on the UN issues with an emphasis on the UN Security Council agenda. Sergey Vershinin also had a separate meeting with @harshvshringla,” Russian Embassy in India said in a series of tweets.

“Thorough exchange of views made it possible to address topical issues of the #UNSC work, including the situation in Afghanistan, Syria, Libya & Myanmar, combating terrorism & climate change. Particular attention paid to the Russian presidency in the UNSC, which starts on February 1,” the embassy tweeted.

Both sides reaffirmed the identity or closeness of the countries’ stands on major global and regional issues.

“Sides reaffirmed identity or closeness of stands on major global & regional issues. Mutual intent expressed to further strengthening bilateral coordination in UNSC based on the UN Charter, norms & principles of international law, in line w/ the special & privileged partnership,” the embassy tweeted.