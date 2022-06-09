India, Iran reaffirm cooperation on Chabahar Port, key transit hub for Central Asia

India and Iran on Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment to continue their cooperation on the development of the Chabahar Port as a transit hub for the region including Central Asia and said delegates from the two counties will meet soon to address operational aspects of the key port.

For India, the Chabahar Port is a much-needed project for sea access to landlocked Afghanistan. The port has also emerged as a commercial transit hub for the region.

It is a more economical and stable route for landlocked countries of the region to reach India and the global market. This commitment to continuing cooperation on the Chabahar Port was made during Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian’s ongoing visit to India. This is the first visit of Abdollahian who arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday, since he assumed office in August 2021.

During his visit, the Iranian Foreign Minister called on Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and also held a meeting with the National Security Advisor, Ajit Kumar Doval.

The Iranian Foreign Minister briefed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the current situation pertaining to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The two Ministers also exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict and its repercussions.

According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs (MEA), India and Iran share close historical and civilizational ties. “Our bilateral relations are marked by strong linkages across institutions, culture, and people-to-people ties,” the MEA said in a statement.

During delegation-level talks, Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations including political, cultural, and people to people ties. Jaishankar appreciated the role of Iran in facilitating India’s medical assistance to Afghanistan, including the supply of COVID-19 vaccines to Afghan nationals residing in Iran.

“Both sides acknowledged the significance of bilateral cooperation in the field of regional connectivity and reviewed the progress made at the Shahid Beheshti terminal, Chabahar port. The sides agreed that the Chabahar Port has provided much-needed sea access to landlocked Afghanistan and has also emerged as a commercial transit hub for the region, including for Central Asia,” the MEA said.

The two ministers reaffirmed their commitment to continue to cooperate on the development of Chabahar Port. Teams from both countries will be meeting soon to address operational aspects.

The Ministers also discussed international and regional issues, including Afghanistan and the sides reaffirmed the importance of providing immediate humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan and reiterated the need for a representative and inclusive political system in support of a peaceful, secure, and stable Afghanistan.