‘India, Greece elevate ties to strategic partnership’

India and Greece have decided to elevate their bilateral relations to the level of strategic partnership and strengthen their cooperation in defence & security, infrastructure, agriculture, education, new & emerging technology and skill development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced today.

In the field of defence and security, the two countries will not only promote military ties but also strengthen industrial cooperation, he said in a statement to the media after talks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens. Describing India and Greece as a “natural match,” Mr Modi said that the foundation of the ties between the two countries is ancient and strong. “Greece and India are a natural match between two ancient civilisations of the world, between two ancient democratic ideologies and between two ancient trade and cultural relations.

The foundation of our relationship is ancient and strong,” he said. He said both sides also focused on enhancing cooperation to combat terrorism. As part of it, the two countries will institutionalise dialogue between their National Security Advisors (NSAs). Referring to the Ukraine crisis, Mr Modi said India and Greece support diplomacy and dialogue to resolve it.

The Greek leader said both sides are ready to move forward to deal with various challenges, “especially in a period of upheaval and war in Ukraine”. In recent years “our relations have greatly improved and there is scope for a very widerange of bilateral cooperation in the fields of economy, defence, culture and tourism,” he said. “Our first objective is to double our bilateral trade,” he said. Mr Modi noted that it is after a long gap of 40 years that any Indian Prime Minister has come to Greece. The last PM to visit was Indira Gandhi in 1983.