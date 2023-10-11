India Gains Support for UNSC Permanent Seat Bid

India and its pursuit of a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has garnered support and attention on the global stage.

United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Dennis Francis expressed confidence in India’s capacity to bear the responsibilities that come with this ambition. Becoming a permanent member of the council, he noted, is a substantial responsibility.

During a bilateral meeting on Friday, US President Joe Biden reiterated his endorsement of a reformed UN Security Council featuring India as a permanent member. This move underscores the growing international recognition of India’s role in global affairs. A recent survey conducted by the think-tank Atlantic Council further suggests that India is poised to benefit from potential new additions to the exclusive council.

Advertisement

Among the five permanent members of the 15-nation UNSC, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Russia have expressed their support for India’s bid to secure a permanent seat in this influential UN body. Last year, India concluded its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the UNSC. During that time, it actively advocated for reforms within the council.

India and the UNSC aspiration:

India’s aspiration to obtain permanent member status enjoys the backing of five key UNSC members. They are France, China, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The UNSC bears the crucial responsibility of upholding global peace and security.

It plays a pivotal role in suggesting the admission of new UN members to the General Assembly. Additionally, India after being a member can sanction any amendments to the UN Charter. The council is vested with the authority to establish peacekeeping operations, impose international sanctions, and authorize military interventions. This makes the UNSC the sole UN body capable of issuing legally binding resolutions to member states.

India’s pursuit of a permanent seat in the UNSC reflects the country’s growing influence and importance in global diplomacy. The international community rallies behind India in this bid. And, it signifies a significant step towards a more representative and inclusive UN Security Council.