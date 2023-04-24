India, China corps commanders hold frank discuss “friction points”

India and China military commanders have held “frank and in-depth” discussions on the resolution of relevant issues along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector, so as to restore “peace and tranquility” in the border areas.

This was disclosed by the Indian side on Monday, after the conclusion of the 18th round of India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting, held at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side on Sunday.

The Indian side was led by 14 Corps Commander Lt. Gen Rashim Bali during the talks, while an equivalent rank officer represented the Chinese side.

There are friction points between the two countries along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and the Commanders met towards efforts to overcome the trust deficit between the two armies. The Indian side has taken up with the Chinese Government several issues of contention.

An official statement by the Indian Government on Monday said “In line with the guidance provided by the State Leaders and further to the meeting between the two Foreign Ministers in March 2023, the Corps Commanders of the two countries had an exchange of views in an open and candid manner.”

“The two sides had a frank and in-depth discussion on the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector, so as to restore peace and tranquility in the border areas, which will enable progress in bilateral relations,” the statement said.

“In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector. The two sides agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest,” India stated.

The corps commanders met ahead of Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu’s to visit here this week for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ meeting.

The last meeting between Indian and Chinese commanders took place in December last year. The differences had arisen after the Chinese side tried to alter the LAC in the region three years ago.