India, China 14th round talks to address military standoff lasted for 13 hours

The 14th round of Corps Commander Level Talks between India and China that took place at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point, on the Chinese side, lasted for around 13 hours on Wednesday, sources said.

The meeting ended around 10:30 pm. Sources added that the Indian side was represented by the new 14 Corps chief Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta.

New Delhi and Beijing have been engaged in holding talks on the Line of Actual Control in the Eastern Ladakh area to resolve the standoff. So far, 13 rounds of talks have been held.

The main push from the Indian side was for the resolution of Hot Springs friction point which emerged after the Chinese aggression last year.

While working towards establishing peace in the area, New Delhi has also maintained a high level of preparedness to thwart any misadventure by the enemy troops.

Rapid developments have been made in terms of roads and habitats for troops.

Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Wednesday said that the Army will continue to deal with the Chinese PLA in a “firm, resolute and peaceful manner” in the northern borders and it has been maintaining the highest level of operational preparedness in the region.

Addressing a press conference here, he said there has been positive movement in terms of disengagement at some friction points along LAC in eastern Ladakh.

“Along our northern borders, we have continued to maintain the highest levels of operational preparedness, while engaging in sustained dialogue with the PLA. We will continue to deal with the PLA in a firm, resolute and peaceful manner while ensuring the sanctity of our claims. Necessary safeguards are in place,” Gen Naravane said.

“After persistent joint efforts, mutual disengagement has taken place at many locations. So there has been positive movement,” he added.