India and Canada set to ‘explore pathways’ for resetting ties during PM Modi’s visit

India on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi accepted the invitation from his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney to attend the G7 summit in Kananaskis next week as both nations aim at exploring pathways to resetting relationships.

“Our Prime Minister received a call from the Canadian Prime Minister last week. During the call, Prime Minister Carney invited the Prime Minister to attend the G7. The invitation has been accepted. It was also an occasion for the two Prime Ministers to reflect on India-Canada relations and how to take it forward. India and Canada are vibrant democracies which are bound by shared democratic values and a steadfast commitment to the rule of law and vibrant people to people ties,” said Randhir Jaiswal, Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said during a weekly media briefing.

Advertisement

He stated that the forthcoming meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Kananaskis in Canada, will offer an important opportunity for them to exchange views on bilateral and global issues and explore pathways to reset the relationship based on mutual respect, shared interests and sensitivity to each other’s concerns.

Advertisement

Relations between India and Canada took a big hit in 2023 after Carney’s predecessor, Justin Trudeau, made frivolous and unsubstantiated allegations against New Delhi.

“There are existing mechanisms between Indian and Canadian law enforcement agencies that have discussed issues of mutual security concern over a period of time, and this engagement is likely to continue,” Jaiswal remarked on Thursday.

India has accused Canada of tolerating extremism on its soil and failing to take action to curb attacks against its diplomats.

“On anti-India activities, whether it is Canada or anywhere else, we have made our point clear that our security concerns are important for us. We expect our international partners to take into account our concerns and act accordingly,” said the MEA spokesperson.

He stated that both India and Canada can gain from each other’s engagements in the upcoming meetings, given that both are democracies, bound by the rule of law with expansive economic engagements, large people-to-people connections, a big student community, technology collaborations, and much more.

Last week, Carney had dialled PM Modi to extend an invitation to attend the G7 Summit in Kananaskis.

“Glad to receive a call from Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada. Congratulated him on his recent election victory and thanked him for the invitation to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis later this month. As vibrant democracies bound by deep people-to-people ties, India and Canada will work together with renewed vigour, guided by mutual respect and shared interests. Look forward to our meeting at the Summit,” PM Modi posted on X after the phone call.

As the G7 President this year, Canada will host the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta from June 15 to 17.

The Group of Seven (G7) is an informal grouping of seven of the world’s most advanced economies, including Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as the European Union.

PM Modi had also attended the 50th G7 Summit hosted by Italy in Apulia last year where India was invited as an Outreach Country.

The visit was the Prime Minister’s first overseas trip after assuming office in his third consecutive term.

It was India’s 11th participation in G7 Summit and Prime Minister Modi’s fifth consecutive participation at the G7 Summit where he engaged with other world leaders on issues of importance to India, as also to the Global South.

The visit to Kananaskis will come at a time when Canada’s new Prime Minister Mark Carney is pushing for deepening economic cooperation with India.

Even during his campaign, the Canadian Prime Minister said rebuilding ties with India was a priority for his government, describing it as an “incredibly important relationship”.

He had said Canadians have deep personal, economic and strategic ties with India.

Prime Minister Modi had also congratulated Carney on being elected as the Canadian Prime Minister after Trudeau stepped down from the role.